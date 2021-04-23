Dmitry Medvedev says Russia and USA return to Cold War confrontation

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that the relations between Moscow and Washington have returned to the era of the Cold War. “During the recent years, the relations between Russia and the United States have actually moved from rivalry to confrontation. In fact, they have returned to the era of the Cold War. The sanctions pressure, threats, conflict confrontation, protection of selfish interests - all this plunges the world into a state of permanent instability. In such a situation, any wrong step, lack of patience and strategic understanding of the weight of every word can plunge not only two separate countries, but the whole world into the abyss of most severe problems, putting it in front of the threat of a direct military confrontation," Medvedev believes. Medvedev reminded of the 1962 Caribbean crisis and noted that it was the leaders of the two superpowers that saved the world from destruction, who could preserve sober assessment and recognized the "wisdom of a compromise."