Ontario reports more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, another 34 deaths
Published
Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases Friday and another 34 deaths linked to the disease.Full Article
Published
Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases Friday and another 34 deaths linked to the disease.Full Article
India recorded nearly 350,000 new infections and more than 2,700 deaths on Saturday, as hospitals continue to turn away patients,..
As the number of cases are continue increasing in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 25 announced that..