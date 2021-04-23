Researchers from the University of Oxford and their partners have today reported findings from a Phase IIb trial of a candidate malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, which demonstrated high-level efficacy of 77% over 12-months of follow-up. In their findings (posted on SSRN/Preprints with The Lancet) they note that they are the first...Full Article
Malaria Vaccine Becomes First To Achieve WHO-Specified 75% Efficacy Goal
