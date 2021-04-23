California governor orders fracking to be phased out
Published
California will stop issuing new hydraulic fracturing permits by January 2024 as part of a statewide effort to reach carbon-neutrality...Full Article
Published
California will stop issuing new hydraulic fracturing permits by January 2024 as part of a statewide effort to reach carbon-neutrality...Full Article
By Ryan McMaken*
Early last month, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced he would end the state’s mask mandate and..
The Golden State's governor is also seeking to phase out all oil extraction by 2045: "The climate crisis is real," Newsom..