'I'm in!': Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner begins her campaign for California governor with a prized commodity for a candidate — celebrity. But...Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner begins her campaign for California governor with a prized commodity for a candidate — celebrity. But...Full Article
Caitlyn Jenner just jumped into the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. Political experts say she..
Ashley Zavala reports