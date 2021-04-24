Ontario logs more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admission continues to climb
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as well as 24 more deaths related to the disease.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as well as 24 more deaths related to the disease.Full Article
For the third time over the past week, Ontario is reporting a daily COVID-19 case count below 4,000, provincial health officials..
In a new worldwide study of 2,100 pregnant women, those who contracted COVID-19 during pregnancy were 20 times more likely to die..