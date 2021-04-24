Josh Fight: Hundreds show up in Nebraska for pool-noodle brawl
Published
A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd to a Nebraska park Saturday. It all started when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain...Full Article
Published
A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd to a Nebraska park Saturday. It all started when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain...Full Article
A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.
A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the United States to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle..