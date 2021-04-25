Erdogan, Aliyev Plot Response To Biden’s Armenian Genocide Message

Erdogan, Aliyev Plot Response To Biden’s Armenian Genocide Message

Eurasia Review

Published

Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, spoke over the phone on Saturday, April 24 to discuss "joint steps" a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden recognizing the Armenian Genocide was published by the White House, Izvestia said citing reports from Turkey.

In a statement published on...

Full Article