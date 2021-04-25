UFC 261: Chris Weidman snaps leg throwing kick vs. Uriah Hall
In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.Full Article
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg break just seconds into his UFC 261 showdown against Uriah Hall with..
Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall – the same way Weidman beat Anderson Silva in 2013.