Covid: India records highest daily cases with oxygen running out
Published
India is in the midst of a Covid surge and hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen.Full Article
The COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country as India reported highest-ever spike of COVID-19 cases on Apr 25. 3,49,691 new..
Authorities scrambled to supply medical oxygen to hospitals as the country reported another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record.