India's hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed as COVID-19 surges
A massive surge of COVID-19 infections in India has so overwhelmed the country’s cremation facilities, last rites have to be performed en masse.Full Article
India recorded nearly 350,000 new infections and more than 2,700 deaths on Saturday, as hospitals continue to turn away patients,..
The Centre on Sunday cleared the allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical..