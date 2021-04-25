Indonesian Military Locates Wreckage Of Missing Submarine
Published
The country's navy had said earlier that it considered the crew of 53 dead, an assessment that has now been confirmed with photos of the ship's wreckage.Full Article
Published
The country's navy had said earlier that it considered the crew of 53 dead, an assessment that has now been confirmed with photos of the ship's wreckage.Full Article
Indonesia's military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead..
(MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA � Soon to be joined by vessels from other countries, the Indonesian Navy is in a race against time..