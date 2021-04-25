Several years of research and development are behind the News Evaluator, a tool that teaches an evidence-based method for online source criticism. The tool has now been launched in English and Swedish versions for use by those wanting to teach source criticism, as well as anyone wanting to learn how to evaluate the credibility of...Full Article
New Tool To Help Anyone Learn How To Spot Fake News
Eurasia Review
