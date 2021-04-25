A 61-year-old Chinese-American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in New York City, police said.The victim was collecting cans in East Harlem when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and...Full Article
Chinese-American man stomped by stranger in New York City
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Xi Jinping: Master Of Strategy Or Deluded Autocrat? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Charles Scanlon*
From potential reformer to belligerent tyrant, Xi Jinping's reputation has been in free fall for a..
-
NY police hunt for hate-crime attacker who stomped on Chinese man’s head
Brisbane Times
-
New York police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head
Japan Today
-
SPAC FC: Could a ‘blank-cheque’ takeover company solve Manchester United’s ownership problem
Proactive Investors
-
Older Korean-Americans in LA fearful amid anti-Asian attacks
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
On camera: 65-year-old Asian American woman assaulted in New York, suspect arrested
HT Digital Content
A video of an Asian American woman being attacked in New York City by a man has gone viral. New York Police Department said the..
The 1918 Flu: India’s Worst Pandemic – Analysis
Eurasia Review