Swoon! Riz Ahmed Stepped In to Fix His Wife's Hair on the Oscars Red Carpet
Published
Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut at the Oscars on April 25.Full Article
Published
Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut at the Oscars on April 25.Full Article
Actor Riz Ahmed was seen arriving at the Oscars red carpet with his gorgeous wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. The couple made their red..
Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, made their Oscars red carpet debut as the 93rd award ceremony..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) 2021 is shaping up to be an outstanding year in terms of diversity and representation at Oscars. Look at the..