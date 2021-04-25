India Will Get Covid-19 Test Kits, Protective Gear From U.S. as Cases Surge
Published
The Biden administration says it will send test kits, protective gear and other aid to help India battle surging Covid-19 infections.Full Article
Published
The Biden administration says it will send test kits, protective gear and other aid to help India battle surging Covid-19 infections.Full Article
The Biden administration, under pressure to help with a surge raging out of control, will also supply therapeutics, test kits,..