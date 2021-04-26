Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao makes history with 'Nomadland'
Published
The Academy Awards are being held in-person - shifted to a glammed-up Union Station to enable strict Covid-19 protocols.Full Article
Published
The Academy Awards are being held in-person - shifted to a glammed-up Union Station to enable strict Covid-19 protocols.Full Article
Chloe Zhao is only the second woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win this particular laurel. She won it for her film..
Chinese-born, British-educated, US-based Zhao is the first woman of colour to win best director.