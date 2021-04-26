Indonesia finds missing submarine, all 53 crew members dead
The Nanggala-402 submarine was broken into three parts at the depth of 838 meters under the sea.Full Article
Indonesia announced the missing submarine had sunk and cracked open, killing all 53 crew members on board.
Indonesia's military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead,..