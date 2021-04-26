Questlove’s Music Trivia Game at Oscars 2021 Ends With Glenn Close Doing “Da Butt”
Andra Day chatted about “Purple Rain” and Daniel Kaluuya took a guess about a Donna Summer songFull Article
This year in Oscar's history, veteran actor and producer Glenn Close shook her ass to 1988 funk track "Da Butt" by E.U. Not..
Glenn Close shocked everyone when she revealed her knowledge of the song “Da Butt” and then shook her booty to the music at the..