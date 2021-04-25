Washington state Legislature approves capital gains tax
Published
The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples.Full Article
Published
The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples.Full Article
The Washington state Senate passed a new capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets on Sunday,..
The home of the two richest men in America is on the brink of implementing a new tax on capital gains that would raise billions..