Reports: 49ers choosing between Mac Jones, Trey Lance at No. 3
Published
The intrigue that the 49ers created by trading up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft will finally come to an end on Thursday...Full Article
Published
The intrigue that the 49ers created by trading up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft will finally come to an end on Thursday...Full Article
It appears the 49ers have narrowed their QB draft search to two names
Colin Cowherd has found the perfect movie posters for the storylines of each of the tip QBs in the NFL Draft. See which posters..