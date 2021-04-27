Flights to and from India into Australia have been suspended until May 15 amid increasing concerns over the nation's escalating Covid-19 situation. "We recognise that this has been a very significant outbreak in India," Prime Minister...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia bans flights to and from India until May 15
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia to consider India travel ban
New Zealand Herald
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to lock down Australia's border with India and take a tougher line on..
More coverage
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,803 Covid-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries, 2 deaths
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,803 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus,..
MENAFN.com
US vaccine rollout 50% of adults get shots
(MENAFN - Asia Times) The hard-hit United States has passed a hopeful milestone as half its adults have had at least one Covid..
MENAFN.com