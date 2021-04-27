News24.com | US Supreme Court to take up gun rights case
Published
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge backed by the gun lobby to a New York law that restricts the carrying of firearms outside the home.Full Article
Published
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge backed by the gun lobby to a New York law that restricts the carrying of firearms outside the home.Full Article
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry..
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the..