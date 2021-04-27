India Covid-19: Delhi adds makeshift crematoriums as deaths climb
India's capital struggles to find space to cremate its dead during the second wave of the pandemic.Full Article
NEW DELHI (AP) — India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday as a grim surge of illness and death..
Crematoriums and burial grounds in Delhi and across India are overwhelmed due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths.