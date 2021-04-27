Iran’s Navy Harassed US Coast Guard In Persian Gulf Earlier This Month

The US Navy said Tuesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy conducted itself in an "unsafe and unprofessional" manner after several of its vessels passed in a close range to two US Coast Guard ships earlier this month in the Persian Gulf.
According to the US Navy, on April 2, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard...
The US Navy said Tuesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy conducted itself in an "unsafe and unprofessional" manner after several of its vessels passed in a close range to two US Coast Guard ships earlier this month in the Persian Gulf.