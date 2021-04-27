Biden wears face mask outdoors to hail CDC guidelines that say you no longer need to
Published
After walking to the podium in the black face covering, Biden took it off and said, “Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and...Full Article
Published
After walking to the podium in the black face covering, Biden took it off and said, “Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and...Full Article
President Biden said he hopes this will be an incentive for those who have held off on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Jasmine Viel..