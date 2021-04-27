US Navy fired warning shots at Iranian vessels Monday evening
Published
Three Iranian ships harassed U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels on Monday in the Persian Gulf, drawing so close at one point the...Full Article
Published
Three Iranian ships harassed U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels on Monday in the Persian Gulf, drawing so close at one point the...Full Article
A U.S. military ship fired warning shots after three vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close..
It was the second tense encounter in less than a month in the Persian Gulf between Iranian and U.S. vessels.