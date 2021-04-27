Judge has doubts on voter privacy in Arizona recount
Published
A judge hearing a challenge to voter privacy policies during the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's recount of 2.1 million 2020...Full Article
Published
A judge hearing a challenge to voter privacy policies during the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's recount of 2.1 million 2020...Full Article
At issue is whether the firm named Cyber Ninjas is complying with state requirements.
A judge hearing a challenge to voter privacy policies during the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate's recount of 2.1 million 2020..