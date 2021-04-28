Covid 19 coronavirus: India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

India crossed a grim milestone today of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.The...Full Article
Modi Led Hindutva Pandemic In India – OpEd
Indians struggle to find place and time to bury their dead due to the devastating effects of the second wave of COVID 19 in India...
