The Prince of Wales has said he is "deeply saddened by the tragic images" in India as its coronavirus death toll passes 200,000.Full Article
Charles 'saddened' by India COVID crisis and urges public to back oxygen appeal
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Charles charity joins UK aid efforts to India
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles said Wednesday that he is “deeply saddened” by the surge in coronavirus deaths in..
-
Charles tells of sorrow at India Covid crisis as he urges people to back appeal
Belfast Telegraph
-
Opinion: Oxygen is more important than uranium
Deutsche Welle
-
The COVID-19 Catastrophe In India Keeps Growing – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
World's biggest Covid crisis threatens PM Modi's grip on India
IndiaTimes
More coverage
The V-Shaped COVID-19 Surge In India: How Will It Impact Growth? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
While the forecast for India’s economic growth for this fiscal year has been pegged by all institutions at around 12 percent, a..