European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

The European Parliament included a proposal to disconnect Russia from SWIFT international payment system in its resolution, RIA Novosti reports. Reportedly, in the draft document, MEPs also propose to refuse from the Russian oil and gas and to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Such measures are to be taken in the event that Moscow "continues its aggression in Ukraine." The European Parliament also urges Russia to end the unjustified military build-up that threatens its neighbors.