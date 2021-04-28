Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way," Collins' family said.Full Article
The Collins family said he had passed away after a "valiant battle" with cancer
NASA said he was a "true pioneer and lifelong advocate for exploration"