Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday (US time) of cancer, his family said. He was 90.Collins...Full Article
Michael Collins, Apollo 11 astronaut, dies aged 90
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dies at 90
Japan Today
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic first..
-
Tributes paid to Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins who had died aged 90
Belfast Telegraph
-
Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins dies at age 90
USATODAY.com
-
NASA astronaut Michael Collins, pilot of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, has died
USATODAY.com
-
Michael Collins, Apollo 11 astronaut, has died at 90
Upworthy
More coverage
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies aged 90
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic..