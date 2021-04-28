A US judge has refused to release body camera video showing North Carolina deputies shooting and killing a black man, ruling that making the video public at this stage could jeopardize the investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.However,...Full Article
Judge won't release videos of deputies shooting Andrew Brown Jr
