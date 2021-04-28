3 men indicted on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
The U.S. Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of the Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.Full Article
Federal prosecutors have indicted Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud..
The U.S. Justice Department has indicted three men on federal hate crime charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.