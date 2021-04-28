How to Fix Your iPhone's 'App Tracking Transparency' If It's Grayed Out in iOS 14.5
Published
Apple finally released its much-anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with the launch of iOS 14.5, and it’s incredibly helpful...Full Article
Published
Apple finally released its much-anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with the launch of iOS 14.5, and it’s incredibly helpful...Full Article
iOS 14.5 is the biggest iPhone update since iOS 14 because it includes plenty of new features while also enforcing the new App..
Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other..