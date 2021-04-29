Who will Andrew Berry and the Browns take with their first 2 picks? 2021 NFL mock draft 8.0
Published
Tim Bielik does his final mock draft of the 2021 draft season, which includes the first two picks the Browns make.Full Article
Published
Tim Bielik does his final mock draft of the 2021 draft season, which includes the first two picks the Browns make.Full Article
Todd McShay’s final mock draft has some wild quarterback picks unfolding. The first round of the NFL draft will be held Thursday..
Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to participate in a 2021 NFL Mock Draft. Hear where Kyle Pitts, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac..