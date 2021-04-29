Report: Patriots aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo “anytime soon”
Published
A report earlier today indicated that chances of a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight were “remote.” Now, comes word that if the 49ers...Full Article
Published
A report earlier today indicated that chances of a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight were “remote.” Now, comes word that if the 49ers...Full Article
Leading up to the NFL Draft, there's speculation about whether they will trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or move up to take a rookie..
The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers have reportedly laid 'some groundwork' to trade for the No. 8 pick a day ahead..