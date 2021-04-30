The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft has flown for the second time, taking to the skies over the Southern California desert on Thursday (local time).The six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and...Full Article
Space plane: Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft makes second test flight
