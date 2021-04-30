Australian billionaire ordered to pay $1.2m for Twisted Sister rip off
Published
Mining magnate infringed on rock band’s copyright of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in failed election runFull Article
Published
Mining magnate infringed on rock band’s copyright of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in failed election runFull Article
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer used a version of We're Not Gonna Take It when he ran for parliament.
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer used a version of We're Not Gonna Take It when he ran for parliament.