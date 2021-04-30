Israel is mourning following the deaths and injuries of dozens of pilgrims celebrating a religious festival in the north of the country.Full Article
How the deadly Israel stampede unfolded
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | From festival to tragedy: Israel pilgrims recount stampede
News24
As Yaara Chaimovich visited Meron hours before it became the scene of a deadly stampede, she said she had been looking forward to..
-
Deadly stampede at Israel religious festival kills at least 45 people
USATODAY.com
-
At least 45 dead, victims still being identified after stampede at religious gathering in Israel
Upworthy
-
News24.com | Merkel sends 'heartfelt sympathy' to Israel for deadly stampede
News24
-
What We Know About the Deadly Stampede in Israel
NYTimes.com
More coverage
Dozens killed in stampede at ultra-Orthodox religious festival in Israel
PA - Press Association STUDIO
People gather at the scene the morning after a deadly stampede at a Jewish religious event in northern Israel.Medical officials..