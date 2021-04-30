ITV Pulls ‘Viewpoint’ Following Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations
U.K. broadcaster ITV has pulled the plug on the finale of its new drama series “Viewpoint,” which was set to air tonight (Friday) at 9...Full Article
Noel Clarke has said he will be seeking professional help and has apologised “deeply” for his actions, but has “vehemently”..
Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by 20 women in a report..