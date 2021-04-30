BAFTA Rescinds Award for Actor Noel Clarke
Published
The British actor and director has been accused of sexual assault, harassment and bullying by 20 women in a published report.Full Article
Published
The British actor and director has been accused of sexual assault, harassment and bullying by 20 women in a published report.Full Article
Accusations include unwanted groping and inappropriate comments made on set
BAFTA has suspended actor Noel Clarke’s..
UPDATE: All3Media, which backs Noel Clarke’s production company Unstoppable Film and Television, has launched an investigation..