Restorationists urge Jill Biden to erase Melania Trump’s Rose Garden makeover
A petition, signed by more than 54,000 people, calls on Biden to return the garden to its ‘former glory’ as Jacqueline Kennedy designedFull Article
A change.org petition has been created demanding Jill Biden restore the White House Rose Garden many say Melania Trump destroyed!
"We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to Jackie's original design," the petition said.