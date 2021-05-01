Covid: US to restrict travel from India starting Tuesday
Published
Biden issued a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa.Full Article
Published
Biden issued a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa.Full Article
United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.
Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise..