Covid crisis in India very serious, cases yet to peak: US official
Published
The Covid-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, the Biden Administration said on Friday, noting that the cases have not peaked yet.Full Article
Published
The Covid-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, the Biden Administration said on Friday, noting that the cases have not peaked yet.Full Article
Africa is "watching with total disbelief" as India struggles with a devastating resurgence in Covid-19 cases, the continent's top..
Video of a man pleading with the police on the road has gone viral. The incident from UP's Agra has once again highlighted India's..