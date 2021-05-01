News24.com | Disneyland fans hail 'greatest feeling ever' as theme park finally reopens

Fans wearing Mickey Mouse ears lined up as Disneyland in California finally reopened Friday, more than 400 days after the pandemic forced an unprecedented closure for the self-styled "Happiest Place on Earth."

