COVID-19 numbers in Quebec surpass 350,000 with 1,101 new cases reported
Published
Quebec reported 1,101 more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the overall number of infections to 350,874 since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
Published
Quebec reported 1,101 more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the overall number of infections to 350,874 since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic was massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid..
By Jason Hamilton, Rosemarie Wilde, and Jason Wimberly*
Since the start of the Arab Spring, Russia has sought increased..