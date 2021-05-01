India is still hitting yet more staggering new global highs for daily coronavirus cases as its vaccine rollout-for-all stuttered and stumbled even before it got properly off the ground.Full Article
India's vaccine rollout-for-all stumbles before it starts amid record case numbers
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The V-Shaped COVID-19 Surge In India: How Will It Impact Growth? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
While the forecast for India’s economic growth for this fiscal year has been pegged by all institutions at around 12 percent, a..