As U.S. Vaccinations Increase, Pandemic Is Grim In India, Elsewhere

Watch VideoMore than 101 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. People are gathering in public again, with Disneyland reopening on Friday and fans turning out again at the famed Churchill Downs horse track. But elsewhere, the picture is grim - and worsening.
In India, in particular, infections...
